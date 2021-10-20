Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 80s. Winds generally out of the south, maybe south-southeast, up to 10mph. Tonight, lows in the mid 60s with clear skies and morning fog to start the day tomorrow. A very low rain chance for the day as well, with a mostly sunny afternoon.

Highs remain in the mid 80s through the seven day forecast, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and very low to low rain chances on and off the next week as well. The weekend looks nice with a fair mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s, and a very low rain chance on Sunday. That will start a multiday chain of rain chances that will continue until at least the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.