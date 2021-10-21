East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Authorities: Man shot into apartment, causing explosion

Authorities in Dallas say a man shot into an apartment and hit a gas line, causing an explosion...
Authorities in Dallas say a man shot into an apartment and hit a gas line, causing an explosion that injured seven people, including four firefighters.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities in Dallas say a man shot into an apartment and hit a gas line, causing an explosion that injured seven people, including four firefighters.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Phillip Dankins faces seven counts of deadly conduct. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says investigators believe Dankins shot into an apartment and hit a gas line connected to a stove.

Firefighters were investigating a report of a natural gas leak at the complex the next day and had reported smelling gas just before the explosion partially collapsed the building on Sept. 29. Dankins has been jailed since early October on other charges.

His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Report: Facebook planning to change its company name
Tyler Mezger (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Accused Lufkin Walmart shoplifter caught in cooler
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Jabraylon Pleasant
Man arrested by Nacogdoches police accused in shooting death of 17-year-old
Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville
Woodville man accused of sending nude photos to 13-year-old

Latest News

Arturo Rodriguez (source: Crockett Police Department)
Crockett employee accused of setting up camera in business restroom
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighter are...
NTSB recovers black boxes from plane that burned in Texas
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store...
NTSB: Driver was behind wheel at time of Texas Tesla crash
William Davis trial
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 2: Doctor testifies on death trend