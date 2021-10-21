A Better East Texas: November vote

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - So many protests – so much division in our country, and most people, even many that are organizing protests, feel they really can’t do much about the situations they find themselves opposing or supporting.

It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get involved in those missions that you are truly motivated to move on. But perhaps some community and state debate topics could be more effectively addressed if the issues were truly decided at the voting polls.

While there is no high-profile candidate election coming up on Nov. 2, there are eight statewide constitutional amendments that Texans will be voting on along with a host of local topics including road and bridge projects and others. Additionally, these types of off-year elections are usually decided by a much smaller voting block, so your vote counts more than ever!

The eight statewide topics deal with everything from the rights of veteran’s families, home taxes, religious protection, nursing home care and even rodeo raffles. If you want to learn more, we have links to the statewide ballot initiatives on our websites, KLTV.com and KTRE.com.

Early voting goes until Oct. 29 so there is time left to get out and make your voice heard, make your decision known – and it won’t take any more effort than showing up to vote. Participating in the November vote will also keep you informed as the major election cycle in 2022 takes shape. So, vote! And that will make for a Better East Texas.

Click here, to find out about the Texas 2021 elections.

