East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Biden, Harris to speak at 10th anniversary of MLK Memorial

FILE - Visitors are shown at The Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, Aug....
FILE - Visitors are shown at The Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2012.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to speak Thursday during the 10th anniversary commemoration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

The memorial to the civil rights leader features a 30-foot-tall stone statue of him, along with 14 quotes from King.

The memorial was the first to honor a Black person on the National Mall, and it located at 1964 Independence Ave., in recognition of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the National Park Service states on its website.

“Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope,” a quote from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, served as a theme of the design and is featured at the memorial.

Its official dedication date is Aug. 28, 2011, the anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom that King participated in, but the ceremony was postponed to October that year for Hurricane Irene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Report: Facebook planning to change its company name
Tyler Mezger (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Accused Lufkin Walmart shoplifter caught in cooler
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville
Woodville man accused of sending nude photos to 13-year-old
Lisa Cordova
Joaquin woman gets 10 years in stabbing death of husband

Latest News

In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks...
Ex-Minneapolis officer gets 57 months in death of 911 caller
William Davis trial
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 2: Doctor testifies on death trend
Jabraylon Pleasant
Nacogdoches man arrested on Harris County murder warrant
This is the Volvo logo on a wheel on a 2019 S90 T6 AWD Inscription automobile on display at the...
Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags