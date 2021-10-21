East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Crockett employee accused of setting up camera in business restroom

Arturo Rodriguez (source: Crockett Police Department)
Arturo Rodriguez (source: Crockett Police Department)(Crockett Police Department)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man who accidentally recorded himself while he was hiding a camera in the ceiling of a public restroom on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Crockett Police Department, CPD officers were dispatched to a local business to check out a report of a hidden camera in a public restroom on Tuesday.

“An employee discovered the hidden camera and immediately notified supervisors and the police,” the press release stated.

When Crockett PD investigators checked out the camera and its storage card, they found that the suspect who had put the camera above the ceiling tile recorded himself while he was hiding it. During the investigation, police identified Arturo Rodriguez, of Crockett, as a possible suspect.

Crockett Police chief Clayton Smith said Rodriguez was an employee at the business.

Rodriguez was brought in for question, and he cooperated with police, the press release stated.

Later, Rodriguez was later arrested on an invasive visual recording charge, which is a state jail felony, and he was booked into the Houston County Jail.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing with additional charges pending,” the press release stated.

Smith said the case may involve multiple victims, so his department will release updates on the case as new information turns up during the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Report: Facebook planning to change its company name
Tyler Mezger (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Accused Lufkin Walmart shoplifter caught in cooler
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Jabraylon Pleasant
Man arrested by Nacogdoches police accused in shooting death of 17-year-old
Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville
Woodville man accused of sending nude photos to 13-year-old

Latest News

William Davis trial
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 2: Doctor testifies on death trend
Jabraylon Pleasant
Man arrested by Nacogdoches police accused in shooting death of 17-year-old
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Partly cloudy today
Healthcare Worker Honored
Healthcare Worker Honored