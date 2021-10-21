East Texas Now Business Break
Diboll’s shutout of Westwood beings the ‘Jacks game ball honors for week 8

Diboll Lumberjacks
Diboll Lumberjacks(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Diboll’s 35-0 shutout of Palestine Westwood earned the school the week 8 Red Zone Game ball.

“It was good,” head coach Blake Morrison said. “Defensively we flew around a little bit. We made the big plays when we had to. We got a little stingy at the goal line a couple of times but it is good getting a shutout.”

Diboll moved to 5-3 on the year and 4-0 in district.

After starting 1-3 against 4 4A opponents, the team is perfect and hoping to remain perfect heading into a week 11 showdown with Coldspring for a district title.

“That was the plan so to speak,” Morrison said. “Sometimes I am a little crazy with what I do. Getting out there and playing those tough opponents early was big. Learning how to play and toughen up that way when we got to district and went through the hard stretch we would be ready.”

Diboll will take on Crockett Friday night in their final home game this season.

“Crockett and Diboll go way back and I know coach Dixon and his guys were off last week so they have been working on the Lumberjacks for a bit,” Morrison said. “I think it is going to be a good contest. They have to come to Lumberjack Stadium. It is our last one on this turf. It will be a good matchup and a good game. We need the fans to come out and support us.”

