First Alert: Feeling the October warmth with slight rain chances returning this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The October warmth continues as daytime highs topped out around 90-degrees on this twenty-first day of October.

Despite a weak frontal boundary moving through the Piney Woods, it is not bringing any cool down with it as this frontal boundary will turn stationary before retreating to the north as a warm front during the day tomorrow.

Look for wake-up temperatures to be in the lower-to-middle 60′s for the next several days with daytime warming into the upper 80′s, making for some balmy weather in late October. These values are well above average for this time of year. Morning lows will be running about fifteen degrees above normal and daytime highs will be running around ten degrees above normal values for late October in East Texas.

The southerly breezes will transport enough moisture inland to help bring back a low-end, 20% chance of isolated showers and thundershowers over the weekend. Any downpours that develop will mainly be confined to the mid-to-late afternoon hours during the peak heating of the afternoon.

The unseasonably warm and humid weather will continue into the middle of next week until a potent, western storm system moves out of the Rockies and into the plains by next Wednesday. This should help bring back some decent rain and thunderstorm chances to East Texas to go along with some windy conditions.

This western storm system will drag in a Pacific cold front on Wednesday, bringing in a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms along the boundary. This will be our best chance to receive some rainfall in the next week, albeit, it will be a brief window.

In the wake of this frontal passage, northerly winds will ensue, ushering in a fresh batch of cooler and drier air to the Piney Woods for the back half of next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.