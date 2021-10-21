East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin ISD ends mask mandate

Several suspects broke into a classroom at Lufkin High School early Tuesday morning and stole...
Several suspects broke into a classroom at Lufkin High School early Tuesday morning and stole 19 laptops and one camera. (Source: Lufkin ISD Facebook page)(Lufkin ISD Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD has suspended its mask mandate for students and staff until after the Thanksgiving break.

According to a press release, Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres announced the new procedures for masks on Thursday.

Torres said, as promised, Lufkin ISD’s leadership reviewed its COVID-19 dashboard date after 45 school days. With the recommendation of Dr. Jeff Glass, a local pediatrician, the school district opted to suspend its mask mandate because the total number of positive cases among students and staff was below 75 for the past 10 days.

However, although Lufkin ISD has temporarily suspended its mask mandate, Torres is still strongly encouraging students and staff to continue wearing masks to school.

“I will continue to strongly encourage mask-wearing, vaccinations, social distancing, proper handwashing, and keeping students and staff home when sick for as long as the virus is still spreading in our community,” Torres said in the press release.

According to the press release, if COVID cases rise within the district, parents and staff will be notified when the mask mandate is reinstated. The press release also stated that masks will be required after the Thanksgiving break.

“With so many traveling during the holidays, we feel it is best for our staff and students to return to school after Thanksgiving wearing masks for hopefully a temporary time period,” Torres said. “We will stay informed with our local health department and the recommendation of our local pediatricians on what is best for the health and safety of our staff and students,” said Torres.”

The suspension of the mask mandate will start on Monday, Oct. 25.

