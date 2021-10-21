East Texas Now Business Break
Man charged in nearly 30-year-old suburban Chicago slaying

A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the nearly 30-year-old murder...
A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the nearly 30-year-old murder of a woman at a suburban Chicago YMCA.(Chicago Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NILES, Ill. (AP) - A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the nearly 30-year-old murder of a woman at a suburban Chicago YMCA.

Niles Police Deputy Chief Nick Zakula said Wednesday that DNA evidence was used to charge 72-year-old Richard J. Sisto in the 1992 strangulation of Helen K. Cardwell. Zakula says Sisto was already in custody for a minor offense in Harris County, Texas, when the warrant for his arrest was signed Oct. 15.

Sisto is currently being held on $1 million bond. Cardwell was found strangled with her own sweater inside the Leaning Tower YMCA on Nov. 7, 1992.

She had been sexually assaulted

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

