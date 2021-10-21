East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches man arrested on Harris County murder warrant

Jabraylon Pleasant
Jabraylon Pleasant(Nacogdoches County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have arrested a man on a murder warrant out of Harris County.

Police, along with several other agencies, served the warrant on Jabraylon Pleasant, 19, of Nacogdoches, around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release.

Law enforcement had received information that Pleasant was staying at a home in the 900 block of Daybreak Street. He was arrested without incident.

