SH 94 in Trinity County open again after 3-vehicle wreck involving log truck

Source: Texas Department of Transportation Facebook page(Texas Department of Transportation Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - State Highway 94 in Trinity County is now open for traffic again after a three-vehicle wreck occurred Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said SH 94 was reopened at about 11 a.m. Thursday.

The crash occurred on SH 94 near the Fm 3317 intersection and involved two pickups and a log truck. The log truck was fully loaded when the wreck happened. As a result, logs wound up strewn all over SH 94.

Before the wreck was cleared, TxDOT employees were stopping motorists in Groveton, and local law enforcement was monitoring the detour to FM 358.

