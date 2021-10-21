Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Even with the passage of a weak cold front earlier this morning, temperatures are still going to trend on the warmer side this afternoon as highs warm into the lower to middle 80s for the northern half of East Texas. Some spots in Deep East Texas will trend even a bit warmer with a few “hot” spots reaching into the upper 80s, so be sure to rock the short sleeves today! We’ll stay in the lower to middle 80s tomorrow as well with mostly sunny skies. Spotty rain chances return to the forecast over the weekend as a potent southerly breeze begins to warm temperatures even more, with most of the area remaining in the middle to upper 80s for highs. Not everyone will see the rain this weekend, but it would be a good idea to have the umbrella handy just to be safe if you are planning on attending an outdoor event. We’ll stay mostly dry come Monday before spotty rain chances return on Tuesday. Thankfully our rain chances look to really ramp up by next Wednesday as our next cold front sets up to move through the area. Showers and storms will be likely along this cold front during the first half of Wednesday before skies dry out by the late afternoon/early evening hours. For now it seems like there is a little more “fall-like” weather behind front number two, with morning lows dropping into the lower 50s and highs ranging in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees to round out the end of the next work week. Only time will tell how potent the second front actually is, so enjoy the warm but quiet weather while it is here!

