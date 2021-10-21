East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Timpson military band major prepares to compete at state finals

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Carter Ramsey, drum major for the Timpson Military Band, demonstrates his band-leading moves prior to the state competition.

Timpson is practicing for the state finals next week, with this Friday’s football game another opportunity to get practice in.

The band is looking for redemption after placing second last year. The military band-specific competition is in its second year.

Timpson practices start as early as 7 a.m. and have been going since August, progressing to harder songs through the year.

The competition is scored on a 5-judge system with the highest and lowest scores dropped. A score of one is the best, so a 3 is a perfect score.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Mezger (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Accused Lufkin Walmart shoplifter caught in cooler
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Report: Facebook planning to change its company name
Jabraylon Pleasant
Man arrested by Nacogdoches police accused in shooting death of 17-year-old
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Arturo Rodriguez (source: Crockett Police Department)
Crockett employee accused of setting up camera in business restroom

Latest News

Victor Entenza (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Man gets 2.5 years in prison for Nacogdoches gas pump skimming
Timpson military band major prepares to compete at state finals
Timpson military band major prepares to compete at state finals
WATCH: Witness testifies on death of potential Davis victim, grandfather
WATCH: Witness testifies on death of potential Davis victim, grandfather
Source: KTRE Staff
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches County commissioners ready to present proposed precinct lines