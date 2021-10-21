Timpson military band major prepares to compete at state finals

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Carter Ramsey, drum major for the Timpson Military Band, demonstrates his band-leading moves prior to the state competition.

Timpson is practicing for the state finals next week, with this Friday’s football game another opportunity to get practice in.

The band is looking for redemption after placing second last year. The military band-specific competition is in its second year.

Timpson practices start as early as 7 a.m. and have been going since August, progressing to harder songs through the year.

The competition is scored on a 5-judge system with the highest and lowest scores dropped. A score of one is the best, so a 3 is a perfect score.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.