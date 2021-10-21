East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags

This is the Volvo logo on a wheel on a 2019 S90 T6 AWD Inscription automobile on display at the...
This is the Volvo logo on a wheel on a 2019 S90 T6 AWD Inscription automobile on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.

It’s the company’s third U.S. recall for the issue with air bag inflators made by supplier ZF/TRW.

It stems from the death of an unidentified U.S. driver. In all, the recalls cover more than a half-million vehicles.

The latest recall posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators covers XC70 and V70 wagons from the 2001 through 2007 model years that were built from Feb. 22, 2000 through May 4, 2007.

Dealers will replace the driver’s air bag “with a modern state-of-the-art propellant/inflator,” the Volvo documents say.

Owners in the latest recall will be notified by letter starting Dec. 14.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Report: Facebook planning to change its company name
Tyler Mezger (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Accused Lufkin Walmart shoplifter caught in cooler
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville
Woodville man accused of sending nude photos to 13-year-old
Lisa Cordova
Joaquin woman gets 10 years in stabbing death of husband

Latest News

In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks...
Ex-Minneapolis officer gets 57 months in death of 911 caller
FILE - Visitors are shown at The Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, Aug....
Biden, Harris to speak at 10th anniversary of MLK Memorial
William Davis trial
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 2: Doctor testifies on death trend
Jabraylon Pleasant
Nacogdoches man arrested on Harris County murder warrant