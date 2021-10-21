East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches County commissioners ready to present proposed precinct lines

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Proposed precinct lines for Nacogdoches County are ready to be presented to the public.

Nacogdoches County’s population grew by 2 percent. The biggest growth is near Stephen F. Austin State University and the vicinity of the new Carpenter Elementary on the east side.

Slight adjustments were made as required by law, but there are few changes in boundary lines, said Election Coordinator Todd Stallings.

Commissioners agreed and expressed agreement with the proposal.

More attention was placed on voting box locations. For example, the new Carpenter Elementary campus is a proposed voting box location for Box 41.

Stallings explained more about the proposed changes to Donna McCollum.

The new maps will be posted on the Nacogdoches County website and displayed on the bulletin board on the courthouse’s first floor. A public hearing will be held Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. in the commissioner’s courtroom.  County officials will have an opportunity, if it is desired, to vote on the proposal following that hearing.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Report: Facebook planning to change its company name
Tyler Mezger (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Accused Lufkin Walmart shoplifter caught in cooler
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Jabraylon Pleasant
Man arrested by Nacogdoches police accused in shooting death of 17-year-old
Gavin Wayne Allen, 23, of Woodville
Woodville man accused of sending nude photos to 13-year-old

Latest News

WATCH: Witness testifies on death of potential Davis victim, grandfather
WATCH: Witness testifies on death of potential Davis victim, grandfather
WEBXTRA: Redistricting maps ready
Source: Texas Department of Transportation Facebook page
SH 94 in Trinity County open again after 3-vehicle wreck involving log truck
Arturo Rodriguez (source: Crockett Police Department)
Crockett employee accused of setting up camera in business restroom