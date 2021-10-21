WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches County commissioners ready to present proposed precinct lines

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Proposed precinct lines for Nacogdoches County are ready to be presented to the public.

Nacogdoches County’s population grew by 2 percent. The biggest growth is near Stephen F. Austin State University and the vicinity of the new Carpenter Elementary on the east side.

Slight adjustments were made as required by law, but there are few changes in boundary lines, said Election Coordinator Todd Stallings.

Commissioners agreed and expressed agreement with the proposal.

More attention was placed on voting box locations. For example, the new Carpenter Elementary campus is a proposed voting box location for Box 41.

Stallings explained more about the proposed changes to Donna McCollum.

The new maps will be posted on the Nacogdoches County website and displayed on the bulletin board on the courthouse’s first floor. A public hearing will be held Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. in the commissioner’s courtroom. County officials will have an opportunity, if it is desired, to vote on the proposal following that hearing.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.