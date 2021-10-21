WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 2: Doctor testifies on death trend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second day of sentencing has begun for a former Tyler nurse found guilty of injecting air into his patients’ bloodstreams.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, has been convicted on a charge of capital murder. A jury is hearing testimony to determine whether he will get the death penalty or serve life in prison.

9:31 a.m. - In the case of Rickie Glenn, Dr. Caccitolo says he was also doing well after his surgery. He got another early morning call that he had crashed. He says the patient crashes created a lot of angst and trust issues between the doctors and nurses. There was no questions from the defense for Dr. Caccitolo.

The next witness was Amy Landrum, James Sanders’ granddaughter.

She says her grandfather was a veteran, influential in the community, and friendly to all. His surgery was on June 13, 2017.

Landrum says he was doing “really well” following his surgery. She says she got a phone call in the early morning hours of June 14, 2017 saying he had “coded.” On the 16th, Sanders was taken off life support.

No questions from the defense for Landrum.

9:20 a.m. - Dr. James Caccitolo is the first witness of the day. He is a cardiovascular surgery doctor at CHRISTUS Mother Frances. In the case of Perry Frank, Caccitolo was his surgeon. Caccitolo said Frank was recovering well from heart surgery, but got an early morning phone call from a nurse, who said Frank’s condition had deteriorated. Frank died June 22, 2017, at the hospital. Caccitolo said it is not typical to order an autopsy after a hospital death, but he ordered one here. Caccitolo also testified that James Wages unexpectedly crashed on Aug. 7, 2017. Caccitolo was also his heart surgery. Caccitolo said they sought an outside review to help explain what was causing all of the patients to crash. But August 2017, Caccitolo said they were very aware of the trend.

