Brandon Belt’s Scavenger Hunt returns, with a bigger prize this October

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - About eight months of the year the infamous Brandon Belt can be found scoring runs for the San Francisco Giants, but in his off time, he can be found giving back to the community.

First baseman Brandon Belt hosted the East Texas Scavenger Hunt in February, with a prize of 10,000 dollars hidden in Louis Barnough Park inside the Eagle’s Nest Statue. This October, Belt decided to raise the stakes, doubling the prize to 20,000.

“I had lots of people stop me and just tell me that they had just the most fun day hanging out with their kids or their parents or you know just relatives or their friends and just having a lot of fun learning about the community and just getting out of the house. You know the last couple years have been tough on people,” Belt said.

He hopes the event allows residents to develop a deeper appreciation for the community they live in.

“Just setting up the clues for last year I learned a lot of stuff about Lufkin that I never knew or probably would’ve never known unless I did something like this. I mean I hope that carries over to the people who play the game,” Belt said.

Belt said the 20,000 dollar prize adds to the competition, and is money he would normally give to charity. He said planning the event is a blast.

“I really love this community. I grew up here. I love the people here. And this just seemed like a cool way for me to give back to someone who lives around here,” Belt said.

Belt said clues for this hunt can be hidden anywhere throughout Angelina County. And will include some locations that have special meaning to him.

“It’s going to have to do a little bit with the history of the area like if you know stuff about Lufkin or Angelina county that’s definitely going to help you. You’re going to be doing a little bit more driving this time, a little bit more distance,” Belt said.

Belt’s Scavenger Hunt will begin at 9am Saturday October 30th. Belt hopes to grow this event and host more in the future, and plans to partner with businesses to hold the hunt to a larger scale.

