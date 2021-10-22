East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Demand for boosters on rise in Nacogdoches following CDC approval

An uptick is happening at places where boosters for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine can be...
An uptick is happening at places where boosters for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine can be obtained. (Source: KTRE Staff)(KTRE Staff)
By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This was a big day for Deep East Texans wanting a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

Late Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control cleared booster shots of Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines.

Nacogdoches health officials are more than ready to meet the demand.

The Friday vaccine clinic hadn’t been open but an hour. In that time, 63 walk-ins came in without a prior appointment and received a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

Marilyn Griffith and her husband had been watching for the CDC approval all week long.

“That’s exactly what we were doing. This is the eighth month, so we can get our booster,” Griffith said.

“We brought extra vaccine with us today in anticipation of this,” said Michael Self, the emergency management coordinator for the City of Nacogdoches. “And it’s playing out quite well for us.”

The city placed vaccine orders weeks ago.

“We have several thousand doses of Moderna vaccine on hand. And we have a couple thousand of doses of Pfizer on standby,” Self said.

Johnson and Johnson vaccines are on order. CDC advisories tell nurses a mix and match of any three of the vaccines is now allowed.

All this puts minds at ease for pro-vaxxers there for a specific reason.

“To keep myself safe. And to keep my family safe. So, I don’t get the bug,” stated Phil Shroats, who was there to get his booster.

Griffith noted a sense of relief the second after getting the shot in the arm.

“I’m so excited to get this booster,” she said with laughter. “I’m very excited.”

The Friday Nacogdoches vaccine clinic will remain through the end of the year at the city recreation center. If necessary, workers are ready to extend hours and perhaps add a day of service.

It will close the Friday after Thanksgiving, the day before Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Vaccines for children five through 11 are on order, with arrival expected in about two weeks

Vaccine clinics are held at the CL Simon Recreation Center on Friday mornings. Appointments can be made online at tinyurl.com/vacnac or by calling (936) 305-8488. Additional vaccine providers and availability can be found at vaccines.gov.

Please call (936) 800-8027 to make a booster appointment.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Texas Department of Transportation Facebook page
Longview man dies in 3-vehicle wreck involving log truck in Trinity County
Jabraylon Pleasant
Man arrested by Nacogdoches police accused in shooting death of 17-year-old
Arturo Rodriguez (source: Crockett Police Department)
Crockett employee accused of setting up camera in business restroom
Tyler Mezger (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Accused Lufkin Walmart shoplifter caught in cooler
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

In Her Shoes
In Her Shoes
Allegiance mobile health is the contracted EMS provider for Angelina County pending final...
Angelina County progressing towards EMS transition
Clues can be found anywhere in Angelina County
Brandon Belt’s Scavenger Hunt returns, with a bigger prize this October
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 8,425 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Polk County District Attorney Hon (Source: Lee Hon Facebook page)
Polk County district attorney announces he will not be seeking 5th term