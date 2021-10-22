First Alert: Feeling the warmth and humidity with a few passing downpours this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A warm front will lift northward through East Texas this evening, leading to the return of the warm, muggy air that will be with us all weekend long.

With increasing moisture levels moving in behind the warm frontal passage, we will introduce a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms dashing through the Piney Woods on Saturday afternoon. This will be reminiscent of a summer-like pattern in which these downpours may drench a few neighborhoods, but they will be short-lived. Sunday’s rain odds will drop to 20% as it stays warm and muggy.

Morning lows this weekend will be in the middle-to-upper 60′s with daytime highs in the upper 80′s under partly cloudy skies.

The unseasonably warm and humid weather will continue into the middle of next week until a potent, western storm system moves out of the Rockies and into the plains by next Wednesday. This should help bring back some decent rain and thunderstorm chances to East Texas to go along with some windy conditions.

This western storm system will drag in a Pacific cold front on Wednesday, bringing in a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms along the boundary. This will be our best chance to receive some rainfall in the next week, albeit, it will be a brief window.

In the wake of this frontal passage, blustery, north winds will ensue, ushering in a fresh batch of cooler and drier air to the Piney Woods for the back half of next week.

