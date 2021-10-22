East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler man appointed to state transportation position

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott appointed Gary Halbrooks as the presiding officer of the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire February 1, 2022.

The Regional Mobility Authority is a political subdivision created to finance, acquire, design, construct, operate, maintain, and expand or extend transportation projects in 14 counties in North East Texas.

Gary Halbrooks of Tyler is the CEO and President of Venue Properties, Inc. He has served as a Smith County appointee on the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority Board since 2012 and he recently served as acting Chairman. He is a member of First Baptist Church - Tyler, the National Association of Realtors, Texas Association of Realtors, and the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors. He previously served as Vice President of Signature Properties, Inc. Halbrooks received a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from The University of Texas at Tyler and is pursuing a Master in Jurisprudence at Texas A&M School of Law.

