East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tyler man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Tyler man is sitting behind bars in Angelina County after he led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that went from Bullard all the way to Lufkin early Saturday morning.

Christopher Reshode Holmes, 30, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon (Smith County), evading arrest with a vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

According to Angelina County Pc. 1 Constable Tom Selman, the chase started in Bullard. He said Bullard PD officers went to check out a report of a vehicle parked in the middle of Main Street.

When the Bullard PD officers approached the vehicle to talk to Holmes, the driver, he allegedly fled in his vehicle and headed south on U.S. Highway 69. The car chase went through Cherokee County and into Angelina County, and the speeds got up to around 100 mph, Selman said.

Selman said he set a spike strip across Highway 69 in the Central/Pollok area of Angelina County, and the strips deflated the front two tires of Holmes’ vehicle. However, Holmes kept going toward Lufkin.

Holmes then turned onto Loop 287 in Lufkin. Later, he exited off the loop and traveled through Lufkin, Selman said. Holmes allegedly got back on Loop 287 near the Angelina County Exposition Center. Selman said used a “pit maneuver” and caused Holmes’ vehicle to spin out into the grass median.

At that point, Holmes jumped out of the vehicle and started running toward the Angelina County Expo Center, Selman said. The constable said he followed Holmes in his vehicle, and the suspect stopped when he came to the chain-link fence around the facility.

While Holmes was running from authorities, he threw a 9 mm pistol on the ground, Selman said.

When law enforcement officers caught up with Holmes, they took him into custody without any further incident, Selman said.

The constable said that they discovered that Holmes had a female passenger that he had been holding against her will. Selman said the woman told authorities that Holmes hit her in the face with the pistol, and she had injuries to her face.

Selman added that for the last seven or eight minutes of the pursuit, Holmes was driving on the front wheels’ rims.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Texas Department of Transportation Facebook page
Longview man dies in 3-vehicle wreck involving log truck in Trinity County
Unwella Johnson (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Nacogdoches woman accused of using metal bar to injure family member
NOLA bus driver attacked
GRAPHIC: ‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at bus stop in New Orleans
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Dr. Cy Daneshfar of Lubbock
Lubbock doctor dies after being hit by train near Merkel, TTUHSC releases statement

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 10-23-21
Saturday Weather Trivia
William Davis Sentencing Day 3
William Davis Sentencing Day 3: Phone call shows Davis admitting to ‘prolonging’ patient hospital st
In Her Shoes
East Texas Crisis Center trains women in next steps for abuse survivors
State Senator Bryan Hughes
Hughes talks abortion ban battle, critical race theory confusion