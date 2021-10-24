Oct. 23 football wrap up

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There was plenty of Football on Saturday for East Texas college teams.

The SFA Lumberjacks traveled to Utah and walked away with a big win over conference rival Dixie State. The ‘Jacks led 20-3 at the half and won the game .37-20.

Gilmer native Jeff Traylor has his UTSA Roadrunners at 8-0 after a big 45-16 win at Lousiana Tech. Down in DIII, the ETBU Tigers won 37-30 at Austin College. The team tallied almost 500 yards of offense.

At the JUCO ranks, in Tyler the Apaches capitalized on a strong defense and won 42-12 over No. 15 Blinn. Number 8 Trinity Valley had their homecoming spoiled by Navarro 61-40. Number 7 Snow College beat Kilgore 43-21.

