Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today with highs warming up into the upper 80s. A low chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm today as well. Late this evening/overnight, there is a possibility for a few isolated strong to severe storms, mainly north of I-30. We'll be watching for you. Monday looks similar to today, minus the rain chances. Tuesday similar as well, but we'll throw the rain back in the forecast, a 20% for the evening hours. Wednesday morning, our eyes will be to the west as showers and thunderstorms develop and move toward East Texas.

We’ll start Wednesday off dry, but by the early afternoon hours the showers and storms should be arriving in our western counties. While only a few of our counties are outlined in the SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Wednesday, we’ll need to continue to monitor the severe risks. As we are still several days out, it is too early to talk specific threats. After Wednesday, our highs drop back down into the low to mid 70s, where they should be this time of year. When the week is all said and done, some parts of East Texas could see as much as 1.25″ or much needed rain.

