Body found at Huxley Bay believed to be veteran missing since March
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A body found submerged in an SVU at the Toledo Bend Reservoir Sunday is believed to be a Tyler County man last seen in March.
The missing veteran, 72-year-old Thomas Thornton was last seen on surveillance footage from a Hemphill gas station on March 26.
The sheriff’s office is waiting for autopsy results to confirm his identity.
A dive crew met with Thornton’s family Sunday at Huxley Bay Marina since that was the last location where his cell phone location was traced according to KDFM.
