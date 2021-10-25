Body found at Huxley Bay believed to be veteran missing since March

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A body found submerged in an SVU at the Toledo Bend Reservoir Sunday is believed to be a Tyler County man last seen in March.

The missing veteran, 72-year-old Thomas Thornton was last seen on surveillance footage from a Hemphill gas station on March 26.

The sheriff’s office is waiting for autopsy results to confirm his identity.

A dive crew met with Thornton’s family Sunday at Huxley Bay Marina since that was the last location where his cell phone location was traced according to KDFM.

