BREAKING: Dead body found in Angelina County, Sheriff’s office investigating

Crime Scene Graphic
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sherriff’s office is actively investigating an area on Gilliland Creek Road after a report came in about a dead body.

Sheriff Greg Sanches said the department was notified by a passerby in the area that there was a body of a man that appeared dead. Gilliland Creek Road remained closed Sunday night. Sanches could not release a name but said the man was 48 years-old. The cause of death is unknown and the body has been sent off for an autopsy.

Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at (936) 634-3331.

