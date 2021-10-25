East Texas Now Business Break
A First Alert Weather Day declared for this Wednesday

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for this Wednesday, October 27th, due to the likelihood of strong thunderstorms rumbling through our part of the state in association with a potent, western storm system and Pacific cold front.

There is a low-end threat for some storms to turn severe as they race in from central Texas.  If any storms do turn severe, damaging winds will be the main overall threat, with a lesser threat for small hail and a brief, isolated tornado.

These storms will be moving from west-to-east and should impact most of our territory starting as early as the mid-morning hours before moving east of the Sabine River and Toledo Bend Country shortly after lunchtime.

Once that line of storms clears your community, we will be done with the rain and wet weather.

By late Wednesday afternoon, our winds will start to pick up out of the west and become rather blustery, gusting to 20 to 25 mph.

Behind the Pacific cold front, it turns very windy on Thursday as gusty, northwest winds could reach upwards to 35 mph at times during the day.  It is these strong wind gusts that will scour out the moisture and usher in a fresh batch of much cooler, drier air into the Piney Woods for the back half of this week.

This will finally lead to the return of cool, fall air being felt across East Texas as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons under lots of blue sky and cool breezes.

These seasonal, fall temperatures will carry us through the Halloween weekend and into early next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

