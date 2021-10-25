East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Law enforcement involved in shooting in Diboll

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches confirmed that a shooting incident involving area law enforcement took place Monday in Diboll.

Sanches said the incident occurred in an area off Maynard Street, though he was unable to confirm any other details as of this writing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington man’s body found, sheriff’s office investigating
Source: Gray News media
Nacogdoches police investigating shooting incident on Shawnee St. that left 1 person injured
The driver of the red Nissan Altima pictured allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase...
Tyler man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin
Feral Hog Contraceptive introduced
Feral Hog contraceptive introduced to help curb population growth
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed

Latest News

Thomas Thornton
Body found at Huxley Bay believed to be veteran missing since March
Huntington man’s body found, sheriff’s office investigating
Feral Hog Contraceptive introduced
Feral Hog contraceptive introduced to help curb population growth
Source: Gray News media
Nacogdoches police investigating shooting incident on Shawnee St. that left 1 person injured