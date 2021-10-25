Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny/mostly sunny skies today with highs warming up into the upper 80s, near record territory. Tonight, dropping down into the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. For Tuesday, we’ll be looking at mostly cloudy skies with highs again in the mid to upper 80s. Late Tuesday/early Wednesday strong to severe storms west of our area will be making their way through the Big Country and Metroplex. By the time we get to Wednesday morning, these storms will be arriving in East Texas, some could still be strong to severe.

We continue to monitor the severe weather threat for Wednesday morning and will update you as we get more information. At this point, all severe weather threats look possible, but wind appears to be the greatest threat. As far as rainfall totals go, we could see as much as 1.25″. Once we get past the morning storms, Wednesday afternoon we’ll see some sunshine and highs will be in the mid 70s. Fall-like temperature stick with us into the weekend with highs generally in the 70s with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

