East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few areas may see some patchy fog early this morning, then clouds clear out by midday with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will be light today and high temperatures will reach the mid 80s. Clouds increase during the day tomorrow. It will be warm and breezy at times with temperatures in the mid 80s by afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop to the west late Tuesday and roll into East Texas early Wednesday morning. It looks to be a line of storms that will progress from west to east during the first half of the day Wednesday. Some storm could be strong to severe with damaging winds being the main threat. As a cold front moves through Wednesday into early Thursday, rain moves out and blustery northwest winds will stick around into the end of the work week. Expect a nice cool down with highs in the 70s for the end of the week and into the weekend.

