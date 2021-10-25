Shark Tank celeb to speak at SFA for public and entrepreneur students

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This week Shark Tank celebrity and entrepreneur Daymond John will appear at Stephen F. Austin State University. Students of the new entrepreneurship degree program will be among the audience. Two reasons why. John should be able to provide them all listeners his personal experience in starting with nothing and ending up with a billion dollar enterprise. And their professor, Raymond Jones will be conducting the interview.

Dr. Jones visited with Donna McCollum about the degree program and his upcoming visit with John. John will serve as the guest speaker in the third installment of the Rusche College of Business Nelson Rusche Distinguished Lecture Series scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Kennedy Auditorium at Stephen F. Austin State University. The event is free. Reserved ticket holders have a place to sit. All others are on a first come, first serve basis.

