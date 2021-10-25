East Texas Now Business Break
Sheriff, Texas Rangers investigate shooting that sent Center man to ICU

Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was shot Saturday night.

The shooting occurred Saturday night shortly before 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. Victim Breydi Gonzales, 20, of Center, is in intensive care at a local hospital following the shooting. He was shot multiple times in his torso and his arm.

Dispatchers received a call about the shooting at 8:41 p.m. Saturday. A deputy went to the scene and found the victim in his pickup truck on County Road 823, near FM 343. The fire department and EMS responded, as well. The victim was taken to the hospital. He was later sent to another hospital for further care.

The shooting took place near Lone Star Church on CR 823, deputies later found. Detectives with NCSO and the Texas Rangers processed the crime scene there.

The motive is not yet known for the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NCSO at 936-560-7794 or Crime Stoppers at 936-560-4636.

