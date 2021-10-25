Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have opened an investigation into an Angelina County commissioner.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman David Hendry confirmed that an investigation into Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette and that it was requested by the Angelina County District Attorney Janet Cassels’ office.

Cassels said she cannot legally comment on the open case. When contacted, Paulette said “[I] don’t have any comment at all.”

