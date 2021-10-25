East Texas Now Business Break
WATCH LIVE: Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells terminated, news conference at 5 p.m.

Matt Wells at his introductory press conference in 2018 doing the Texas Tech 'Guns Up'
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells was fired today, according to Texas Tech Athletics.

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt will hold a news conference today at 5 p.m. to make the announcement and give details on what will happen next.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will stream the news conference in this story.

Texas Tech Athletic Officials confirm offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

In a news release, Texas Tech officials stated:

Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Monday a change in leadership for the Red Raider football program as head coach Matt Wells has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately. Hocutt has tabbed offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie to serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Tech faces No. 4 Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Norman. Hocutt will address the media at 5 p.m. Monday evening in a press conference that will air live on TexasTech.com as well as via the athletics department’s main social media and YouTube channels.

Texas Tech is currently 5-3 this season.

Wells was hired to replace Kliff Kingsbury in 2018.

Tech will owe Wells about $7 million on the remainder of his contract, sources say.

This is a developing story, stay with KCBD NewsChannel 11 for all updates.

