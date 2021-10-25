WATCH LIVE: Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells terminated, news conference at 5 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells was fired today, according to Texas Tech Athletics.

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt will hold a news conference today at 5 p.m. to make the announcement and give details on what will happen next.

Texas Tech Athletic Officials confirm offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

In a news release, Texas Tech officials stated:

Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Monday a change in leadership for the Red Raider football program as head coach Matt Wells has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately. Hocutt has tabbed offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie to serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Tech faces No. 4 Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Norman.

Texas Tech is currently 5-3 this season.

Wells was hired to replace Kliff Kingsbury in 2018.

Tech will owe Wells about $7 million on the remainder of his contract, sources say.

Texas Tech has announced a change in leadership for the @TexasTechFB program as Sonny Cumbie will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) October 25, 2021

