4 still in hospital, 2 critical, from deadly drag race crash

In this photo provided by Louis Amestoy, a police officer stands watch over the scene of a...
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - Police say four people remain hospitalized, two in critical condition, after a weekend drag racing crash that killed two children.

The crash happened during an organized Saturday racing event on a Kerrville-Kerr County Airport runway. On Monday, Kerrville police said two women are in critical condition at University Hospital in San Antonio. Two men, including the driver, are in stable condition at hospitals in San Antonio and Austin.

Two other adults were treated for minor injuries at the crash scene and released, and a four-year-old boy and a three-month-old girl were examined at a Kerrville hospital and released.

