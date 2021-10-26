East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Chipotle unveils virtual Boorito Halloween deal

FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.
FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is changing up its Halloween tradition once again due to the pandemic.

The fast food restaurant has moved this year’s Boorito deal for costume-wearing customers online.

To get a free burrito, Chipotle says customers have to visit its virtual location on the mobile platform, Roblox.

Grab a virtual costume and beat the Chipotle Boorito Maze.

The first 30,000 customers who participate will receive a free burrito code that can be used on Chipotle’s website or mobile app.

The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
In-custody suspect conceals gun, allegedly shoots officer transporting him to Angelina County Jail
Huntington man’s body found, sheriff’s office investigating
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners hold special meeting on public comment
Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette
Thomas Thornton
Body found at Huxley Bay believed to be veteran missing since March
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

WATCH: Mayors of Houston, Atlanta have friendly wager on outcome of World Series
WATCH: Mayors of Houston, Atlanta have friendly wager on outcome of World Series
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police