Entire city of Jacksonville under boil water notice

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)- The entire city of Jacksonville is under a boil water notice due to a main water line break in the distribution system.

From the City of Jacksonville:

Due to a main water line break in the distribution system resulting in lowered distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Jacksonville Public Water System TX0370002 to notify all customers within the City of Jacksonville to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

The affected area will include all of the City of Jacksonville residential, business, and wholesale customers.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Randall Chandler, Director of Community and Public Services, 1220 South Bolton Street, Jacksonville Tx, at 903-589-3510. The public water system customers and the executive director shall be able to reach the public water system at one of the numbers listed in this notice.

If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the executive director, please call (512) 239-4691. Updates will be posted on our City Facebook page as well as on our website at www.jacksonvilletx.org.

