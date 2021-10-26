East Texas Now Business Break
FAWD remains in effect for Wednesday morning as strong-to-severe thunderstorms rumble through Piney Woods

Once we get into the early afternoon hours, the line of thunderstorms will push east of the Sabine River, allowing skies to clear out as gusty, westerly winds pick up behind the frontal passage.(Brad Hlozek KTRE)
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Wednesday morning due to the likelihood of strong thunderstorms rumbling through our part of the state in association with a potent, western storm system and Pacific cold front.

There is a low-end threat for some storms to turn severe along the fast-moving line of thunderstorms.

This low-end threat for severe weather means that if you took a 25-mile radius of any point in Deep East Texas, or drew a 50-mile diameter circle, the odds of seeing severe weather within that circle would be 15%.  It is not a high threat, but certainly worth noting since there will be ample instability for this Pacific storm system to tap into as the squall line races from west-to-east across our part of the state.

If any storms do turn severe, damaging wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph will be the main threat, with a lesser threat of brief, isolated tornadoes also in play.

The time frame for this squall line of thunderstorms to enter our part of the state will be in the 7-8 a.m. window for areas along and near the Trinity River, including residents in Houston, Trinity, and Polk counties.  Areas along and near the Highway 59 corridor can expect this squall line to move through between 8-10 a.m. before moving into the Sabine National Forest in the 10 a.m.-Noon window.

Once we get into the early afternoon hours, the line of thunderstorms will push east of the Sabine River, allowing skies to clear out as gusty, westerly winds pick up behind the frontal passage.

Speaking of the winds, that wind machine will get cranking Wednesday afternoon and will continue through Friday.  We could have some wind gusts of around 35 mph on Thursday, which will toss around many of your Halloween décor and other outdoor items, such as patio furniture and trash cans.  Therefore, you may want to secure those loose objects before the winds get going in our part of the state.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

