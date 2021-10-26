East Texas Now Business Break
Free COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots available through Lufkin Fire Department

(WVLT)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is offering free COVID-19 shots and booster shots through Nov. 5.

From The City of Lufkin:

Free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are available through Lufkin Fire Department for the next two weeks from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This week’s location (Oct. 27-29):

Station No. 3

1400 E. Lufkin Ave.

Next week’s location (Nov. 1-5):

Station No. 5

1408 Kurth Drive

This is a drive-thru or walk-up shot clinic and no appointment is necessary.

For the initial vaccine, you do not have to bring any documentation.

For your booster, we recommend bringing your vaccine card. To be eligible for the booster, it must be six months since your last vaccine. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are available.

The Fire Department also vaccinates homebound individuals across the East Texas area. Call 936-633-0376 to schedule a homebound COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 (Pfizer) are available through Angelina County & Cities Health District.

