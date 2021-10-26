East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Jacksonville ISD cancels classes Tuesday due to main water line break

Jacksonville ISD
Jacksonville ISD((Source: Jacksonville ISD))
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville students do not have to report to school on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Because of a main water line break in the city distribution system, the entire city of Jacksonville is under a boil water notice.

City officials and school officials met to discuss the boil water situation. They say due to the uncertainty in timing of the repairs of the water system, students will not have classes on Tuesday.

If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the executive director of the water system, please call (512) 239-4691. Updates will be posted on the City Facebook page as well as on the website at www.jacksonvilletx.org.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
In-custody suspect conceals gun, allegedly shoots officer transporting him to Angelina County Jail
Huntington man’s body found, sheriff’s office investigating
Source: Gray News media
Nacogdoches police investigating shooting incident on Shawnee St. that left 1 person injured
Thomas Thornton
Body found at Huxley Bay believed to be veteran missing since March
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners hold special meeting on public comment
Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette

Latest News

Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Sheriff, Texas Rangers investigate shooting that sent Center man to ICU
Entire city of Jacksonville under boil water notice
According to the department, Interim Chief Kee resigned from the police department effective...
Trinity County deputy hired as new Groveton police chief in 4-1 vote
At least two people are displaced after the fire.
Residents displaced after fire destroys house south of Henderson