Lufkin police seeking help in armed robbery investigation

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates an armed robbery.

According to a police report, at 9:45 p.m. Monday, four individuals wearing ski masks, dark clothing and gloves robbed at gunpoint the Family Dollar store on Kurth Drive.

A store clerk said the suspects entered the store, pointed guns at her, restrained her hands and demanded access to money.

The suspects then stole the cash registers before leaving in a silver car.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

