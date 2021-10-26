East Texas Now Business Break
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with some patchy fog again.  Temperatures are warm in the 60s and 70s.  Expect clouds to increase through the day with southeast winds occasionally gusting to 12 and 15 mph.  Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 80s.  Cloudy skies tonight with thunderstorms developing to the west.  This line of storms will move in late tonight into early tomorrow morning, moving from west to east across East Texas during the first half of the day.  Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day as some storms could be strong to severe.  Damaging winds will be the main threat with these storms, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.  The rain ends and skies clear by Wednesday late afternoon, then the cold front moves through and cools things off for the end of the work week.

