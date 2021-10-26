East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Ports of LA, Long Beach to fine firms over container backlog

Containers are stacked at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP...
Containers are stacked at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In an effort to ease congestion at the nation’s busiest port complex, officials said Monday that they will start fining shipping companies whose cargo containers linger for too long at marine terminals.

The twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach said in a statement that arriving containers scheduled to be moved by trucks will be allowed to stay for nine days before fines start accruing. Containers set to move by rail can stay at the ports for three days.

After that, ocean carriers will be charged $100 per container, increasing in $100 increments per container per day, the statement said.

The new rules will go into effect Nov. 1.

“The terminals are running out of space, and this will make room for the containers sitting on those ships at anchor,” Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero said in the statement.

It’s the latest step aimed at relieving the logjam of cargo ships that has interrupted the global supply chain. The backlog prompted the Biden administration to allow the port complex to operate 24 hours a day to try to get goods unloaded and out to consumers.

About 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. come through the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington man’s body found, sheriff’s office investigating
Shooting investigation
In-custody suspect conceals gun, allegedly shoots officer transporting him to Angelina County Jail
Source: Gray News media
Nacogdoches police investigating shooting incident on Shawnee St. that left 1 person injured
Thomas Thornton
Body found at Huxley Bay believed to be veteran missing since March
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Caldwell Zoo Redesigning Plans
Caldwell Zoo Redesigning Plans
Net Health Booster Shots
NET Health encourages booster shots, prepares to vaccinate children
Building Better Kids
Building Better Kids aims to feed high school students in need
President Joe Biden said Monday he felt “very positive” about reaching agreement on his big...
Billionaire tax hits critics as Biden pushes for budget deal