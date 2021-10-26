Purple Power: Mount Vernon leapfrogs Kilgore in latest Red Zone Top 10

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Top 10 has seen little change over the past three weeks. There was one change this week as we prepare for the final two weeks of the season. Kilgore, despite winning, dropped down to N.9 and Mount Vernon moved up one spot.

1. Carthage Bulldogs (4A I Ranking: 1 / Record 7-0/ Last Week: 1)

The Carthage Bulldogs trailed for the first time since the fourth quarter of the first game of the season when they went to the locker room down 14-7 to Rusk last week. The Bulldogs rebounded and won 35-14 in a game that did not live up to their team’s standards. A win on Friday locks up the district championship.

2. Timpson Bears (2A DI Ranking: 3/ Record 6-0/ Last Week: 2)

Timpson had a final bye week before two final games to end the season. The Bears can take a giant step towards a district title this week with a win over Joaquin.

3. Longview Lobos (5A DI Ranking: 8/ Record 6-2/ Last Week: 3)

Longview used their bye week to prepare for McKinney North. The Bulldogs sit a game behind the Lobos.

4. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII Ranking: 2/ Record 7-1/ Last Week: 4)

The Gilmer Buckeyes put up the second most pints this season last week when they beat Liberty Eylau 51-7. The Buckeyes need to win Friday against North Lamar to keep pace and play for an outright district title next week against Pleasant Grove.

5. Van Vandals (4A DII Ranking: 7/ Record 8-0/ Last Week: 5)

Van stayed at the top of their district standings with a big 56-7 win over Bullard. This week they travel to Canton.

6. West Rusk Raiders (3A DII State Rankings: 5/ Record: 8-0/ Last Week: 6 )

West Rusk put up 60+ points for the second straight week in their 63-18 win over Harmony. They now set their sights on Grand Saline.

7. Waskom Wildcats (3A DII State Ranking: 8 / Record: 7-1 / Last Week: 7)

A week after putting up 77 points the Wildcats put up 67 points against Harleton. The team will get their toughest test this week since they lost to Timpson in 7-1 Elysian Fields.

8. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 5/ Record 8-0/ Last Week: 9)

Mount Vernon’s 41-21 win over Winnsboro last week sets up a district championship game between the Tigers and Pottsboro this week.

9. Kilgore Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: NR/ Record: 7-1/ Last Week: 8)

The Bulldogs drop down a spot in the rankings despite a 35-34 win over Henderson. Kilgore will host Athens this week before taking on Lindale in what could be for the District of Doom title.

10. Beckville Bearcats (2A DI State Ranking: 9/ Record 8-0/ Last Week: 10)

Beckville had a bye week and did not move in the standings. The Bearcats will travel to Big Sandy before hosting Frankston to end the season.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

