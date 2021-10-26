Residents displaced after fire destroys house south of Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several departments responded to a house fire on Monday afternoon.

According to Michael Searcy, Rusk County OEM, the fire was first called in just before 5 p.m. The burning residence was located on County Road 316, about three miles south of Henderson.

Searcy said that at least two people, including one person who was in a wheelchair, were helped out of the burning house. It is not clear whether anyone was taken to the hospital.

Searcy added that due to the amount of fire, smoke and water damage, the house is likely a total loss.

