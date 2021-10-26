SFA’s Gipson, Campos bring home WAC honors

DENVER, Colorado (WAC Press Release) - Stephen F. Austin’s Xavier Gipson, Tarleton’s Devin Hafford and SFA’s Chris Campos have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for October 18 through October 24.

Gipson, a sophomore wide receiver from Dallas, brought in nine catches for 218 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the ‘Jacks earned a 37-20 win at Dixie State on Saturday night. The top receiving mark in the WAC this season by nearly 50 yards, he leads the league this season with 121.5 yards per game, including six touchdowns.

Hafford, a senior defensive back from Atascocita, Texas, added two more interceptions to his season total to lead the Texans’ defense to a 17-14 win over Midwestern State on Saturday night. His second interception sealed the game with just three seconds remaining. His eight takeaways on the season, which includes six interceptions and two fumbles recovered, lead both FCS and FBS this season.

Campos, a redshirt freshman kicker from Nacogdoches, Texas, was perfect on seven kicks, going 3-for-3 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points in a 37-20 win over Dixie State. Totaling 13 points on the day, he hit field goals from 40, 43 and a career-high and stadium-record 53 yards to go along with four extra points. On the season, he is leading the WAC with 10.3 points per game with 15 field goals and 27-of-27 extra points.

Other offensive nominees: Dixie State’s Drew Kannely-Robles put up a career-high 183 yards on 24 carries with a 47-yard touchdown run as the Trailblazers lost a WAC battle to Stephen F. Austin, 37-20 … Lamar’s Jalen Dummett rushed the ball 15 times for 125 yards and one touchdown as the Cardinals battled Central Arkansas in an AQ7 battle before falling, 49-38 … Sam Houston’s Ramon Jefferson recorded his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season, carrying the ball 14 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Jacksonville State … Tarleton’s Max Maxfield scored twice on three total catches as the Texans held off former LSC hoe Midwestern State, 17-14.

Other defensive nominees: Dixie State’s Syrus Webster collected four solo tackles and two tackles-for-loss in the Trailblazers’ 37-20 loss to Stephen F. Austin … Lamar’s Anthony Ruffin finished with eight tackles and an interception as the Cardinals battled Central Arkansas tough in a 49-38 loss … Sam Houston’s Zyon McCollum picked off his second pass of the season and added four tackles, including a tackle-for-loss, in the top-ranked Bearkats’ 42-7 win over Jacksonville State … Stephen F. Austin’s Raysha Nichols had a pair of sacks with six total tackles in SFA’s 37-20 win at Dixie State on Saturday night.

Other special teams nominees: Dixie State’s Andrew Day punted six times for 253 yards, averaging 42.2 yards per punt, including one touchback and one inside the 20 … Sam Houston’s Matt McRobert averaged 53.7 yards, per punt, including a 73-yard boot, as the top-ranked Bearkats earned a 42-7 win over Jacksonville State … Tarleton’s Jake Walrath kept Midwestern State deep in their own territory, punting seven times for 312 yards for a 44.6 yards per punt average.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.