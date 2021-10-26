Sweet potato-sausage soup by Mama Steph
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This savory soup is so full of flavor and wonderful texture that you’ll crave it all year long, not just in the fall!
Sweet potato-sausage soup by Mama Steph
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 6 to 12 ounces smoked link sausage
- 1 medium yellow or white onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 6 cups chicken broth (you can even use water in a pinch)
- 4 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes (about 2 medium sweet potatoes)
- 1 can diced tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon salt or seasoned salt
- ½ pound turnip greens, roughly chopped
Instructions
- In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Add garlic; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add broth, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Add sausage and turnip greens; cook until greens are wilted, about 5 minutes.
- Tip: If soup boils too hard, you may need to add an extra cup of water or broth to make up for evaporation.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.