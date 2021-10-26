TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This savory soup is so full of flavor and wonderful texture that you’ll crave it all year long, not just in the fall!

Sweet potato-sausage soup by Mama Steph

4 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes (about 2 medium sweet potatoes)

6 cups chicken broth (you can even use water in a pinch)

Instructions

In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add garlic; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add broth, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Add sausage and turnip greens; cook until greens are wilted, about 5 minutes.