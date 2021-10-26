Trinity County deputy hired as new Groveton police chief in 4-1 vote

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - Groveton City Council has voted to hire a new police chief.

Trinity County Deputy Justin Cowart was voted in with a 4 to 1 vote Monday night. Cowart has been a deputy for Trinity County since he graduated police academy 18 months ago.

According to the department, Interim Chief Kee resigned from the police department effective immediately.

