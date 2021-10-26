East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Forest Country Summit tackles economics of COVID-19 pandemic

Deep East Texas economic leaders have converged at the Forest Country Summit.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Forest Country Partnership is conducting its 2021 Economic Development Summit in Nacogdoches.

It’s theme is “Post-Pandemic Economic Growth.”

The region remains in a pandemic, is coping with the struggles of a recession, and faces uncertainty in the future.

Business analysts, including economists, business people, and politicians provided their insight into meeting those challenges head-on.

Among the speakers was labor market economist Richard Froeschle. Donna McCollum was there to hear his description of the sudden and unexpected recession the Forest Country faces each day.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

