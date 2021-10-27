East Texas Now Business Break
Amarillo police identify woman found dead on I-40

By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified the woman found dead on Interstate 40 Monday.

Officials say 48-year-old Griselda Lopez Garcia was found dead in the eastbound median after an apparent hit-and-run incident on I-40 near near Whitaker.

The suspect vehicle has not been identified.

If anyone has information on the incident, they are asked to call APD’s Traffic Investigation Unit at 806-378-4251 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

