Angelina County Judge Lymbery says he wasn’t part of meeting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery explains how the meeting came about that led to an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

The Texas Rangers are investigating Lymbery and County Commissioners Rodney Paulette and Steve Smith for their meeting held on Aug. 9 at the judge’s office. The request was brought by the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office.

Lymbery said when the two commissioners entered his office he told them “if three of us are in here at one time, no county business can be discussed”, and he left.

The Texas Rangers are deciding if the meeting is in violation of the Texas Open Meeting Act.

